Strong animal data for Antisoma's AS1404

UK cancer specialist Antisoma says that strong data were presented on its vascular-disrupting agent, AS1404, at the 8th International Symposium on Anti-Angiogenic Agents held in La Jolla, California, USA.
In animal models of lung, prostate and ovarian cancers, addition of the agent to the appropriate taxane-based regimen provided clear additional benefit compared with the taxane alone. Some cures were seen among animals treated with AS1404-taxane combinations but not in any of those receiving a taxane alone, the firm noted.
Antisoma expects to report key data on time-to-tumor-progression from a Phase II randomized controlled trial in lung cancer during the first half and expects to release findings from Phase II studies in prostate and ovarian cancers by the end of the year.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
