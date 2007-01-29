Strong data for Erbitux on flexible dosing

German drug major Merck KGaA says that new data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's gastro-intestinal meeting in Orlando, Florida, show that Erbitux (cetuximab) combined with irinotecan-based chemotherapy resulted in a 23% response rate when given every second week to patients whose metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) had progressed on irinotecan-based chemotherapy.

According to the Darmstadt-based firm, these bi-weekly administration data support previous Phase I findings which indicate that the epidermal growth factor receptor blocker may offer patients and physicians the convenience of a flexible dosing regimen.