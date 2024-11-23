Strong Dollar Impact On Eli Lilly

The strength of the US dollar had a detrimental effect on the 1997first-quarter performance of Eli Lilly. Sales grew 10% to $1.95 billion, with a 3% unfavorable impact from exchange rates. Both net income and and earnings per share increased 11% to $432.6 million and 79 cents, respectively.
Randall Tobias, chairman and chief executive at Lilly, commented: "the introduction of new products and additional indications for existing products will drive our future sales growth."
Worldwide pharmaceutical sales and services grew 10% to $1.81 billion, driven by newer products such as Gemzar (gemcitabine), ReoPro (abciximab) and Zyprexa (olanzapine). Sales of the antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine) advanced 3% in the USA to $435.7 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze