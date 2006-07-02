Strong early data for Helix's L-DOS47

Ontario, Canada-based cancer specialist Helix BioPharma presented strong data on its novel lung adenocarcinoma-specific immuno-conjugate therapeutic L-DOS47 at the 5th annual Recombinant Antibodies Conference, held in Zurich, Switzerland. According to the firm, the agent targets and kills lung tumor cells in vitro and in tumor-bearing mice, as well as enhancing the effect of weakly-basic chemotherapeutics.

L-DOS47, the first immuno-conjugate therapeutic candidate derived from Helix' novel anticancer DOS47 platform, specifically binds to human lung adenocarcinoma as shown by tissue-specific staining, the firm stated. Imaging studies using A549 xenografts and intravenously-administered labeled L-DOS47 showed that the drug molecule preferentially accumulated at the tumor site and persisted there for more than 72 hours, the company noted.