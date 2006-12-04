Strong efficacy data for Pfizer's Lyrica

Findings from a new study published in the Novermber 28 issue of the journal Neurology demonstrate that Pfizer's neuropathic painkiller Lyrica (pregabalin) is significantly effective in relieving central nerve pain and improves pain-related sleep disturbance and anxiety in patients with spinal cord injury. Conducted by researchers at the Pain Management Research Institute in Sydney, Australia, the study is the largest controlled clinical trial ever of patients with spinal cord injury who suffer from central neuropathic pain, a particularly persistent and severe condition.

Results from the study showed that patients using pregabalin (150-600mg/day) experienced significant improvements in symptoms as early as the first week of treatment and these were sustained throughout the study. Patients taking pregabalin experienced a significant reduction in the average intensity of their pain and significant improvements in pain-related sleep interference as well as a reduction in anxiety compared to those taking placebo.

According to Philip Siddall, lead investigator of the study the results demonstrate that Lyrica is "an effective and well-tolerated therapy for treating a range of symptoms that can negatively impact overall quality of life. This study is an important step forward for clinicians trying to improve the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat nerve pains." The drug is believed to work by calming hyper-excited neurons or nerve cells which may be an underlying cause for various types of nerve pain.