Strong First Half Says Merck KGaA

Worldwide turnover in the first six months of 1996 increased strongly, says German pharmceutical company Merck KGaA, rising 8% to 3.4 billion Deutschemarks ($2.3 billion). Group pharmaceutical sales jumped 10% to 1.9 billion marks, laboratory sector turnover was 833 million marks, up 6%, and turnover of specialty chemicals increased 4% to 656 million marks.
The firm said that net profits in the first half were up 22% to 242 million marks. Merck expects "an ongoing positive development of earning power also for the second half of 1996."
Capital expenditure rose 2.2% to 235 million marks. Merck invested 316 million marks in R&D in the first six months of the year, compared with 277 million marks a year ago.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze