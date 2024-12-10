Strong Growth At Ares-Serono

Swiss company Ares-Serono achieved strong growth in sales and profitsfor the first nine months of 1997, with worldwide revenues increasing 14% to $641.4 million, whilst net income rose to $63.5 million compared to $31.9 million a year ago.
Sales were driven by what the group describes as "exceptionally strong growth" in North America, due principally to the successful introduction of Metrodin HP (95% pure follicle stimulating hormone for injection), which is marketed in the USA as Fertinex. In Europe, however, sales suffered from unfavorable currency fluctuations and a weakening of demand for infertility products in the third quarter. Japan was also affected by exchange rates and price cuts, although A-S's market share for infertility drugs grew.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze