Strong Growth At Ares-Serono

4 November 1997

Swiss company Ares-Serono achieved strong growth in sales and profitsfor the first nine months of 1997, with worldwide revenues increasing 14% to $641.4 million, whilst net income rose to $63.5 million compared to $31.9 million a year ago.

Sales were driven by what the group describes as "exceptionally strong growth" in North America, due principally to the successful introduction of Metrodin HP (95% pure follicle stimulating hormone for injection), which is marketed in the USA as Fertinex. In Europe, however, sales suffered from unfavorable currency fluctuations and a weakening of demand for infertility products in the third quarter. Japan was also affected by exchange rates and price cuts, although A-S's market share for infertility drugs grew.

