Strong insulin control for Generex' Oral-lyn

Canada's Generex Biotechnology Corp reported strong new clinical data from a trial of Oral-lyn, its proprietary oral insulin spray. The study compared the effects of two forms of mealtime insulin in patients with type-1 diabetes maintained on basal isophane insulin (NPH): Generex' Oral-lyn versus pre-prandial subcutaneous injections of regular bolus insulin.
According to the firm, the study demonstrated that both treatments achieved near normalization of metabolic control parameters as reflected by continuous improvement in fructosamine and HbA1c concentrations. The findings will provide the format for a late-stage pivotal trial of the product, which will begin in early 2007, Generex noted.
NPH is an intermediate-acting insulin that peaks between six to eight hours and may last eight to 10 hours or more. It has, in recent years, been replaced in some parts of the world by glargine, a basal insulin analog. Regular insulin is a bolus or mealtime insulin taken a half hour before eating to combat post-meal blood glucose surges. Oral-lyn is regular bolus insulin delivered by spray into the mouth (using the company's proprietary RapidMist device) and is designed to replace mealtime insulin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze