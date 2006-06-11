Strong Ph II biomarker data for Lilly's Alimta

US drug major Eli Lilly says that a Phase II trial evaluating its lead thoracic cancer drug Alimta (permetrexed) in first-line metastatic breast cancer was presented at the American Society of Clincial Oncology's annual meeting held in Atlanta, Georgia. The study, which also detailed exploratory pharmacogenomic analyses, is among the first to evaluate the utility of biomarkers with chemotherapeutics.

The Phase II randomized double-blind, 92-patient study, which examined locally-advanced or metastatic breast cancer, found that both doses tested were safe and effective, although Lilly noted that the 600mg/m2 dose is suitable for further clinical evaluation. In addition, the US firm said that Alimta showed an efficacy correlation with folypolyglutamate synthase and thymidine phorylase biomarkers.