Friday 22 November 2024

Strong Ph II data for AEterna Zentaris' ozarelix

20 November 2006

Canada's AEterna Zentaris reported positive Phase II results in hormone-dependent, inoperable prostate cancer patients on ozarelix, its luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone antagonist. The findings, which were presented at the Societe Internationale d'Urologie meeting, held in Cape Town, South Africa, showed that the first primary efficacy endpoint of finding a tolerable dosage regimen ensuring continuous suppression of testosterone at castration level (<0.5ng/ml) was achieved at a 130mg intramuscular dose every four weeks during a three-month test period.

According to the firm, the second primary endpoint of the open-label, randomized-controlled, 64-patient, multicenter dose-finding trial, relating to time to onset-of-action was also well achieved as all patients had testosterone in castration range within two days after dosing. Furthermore, a secondary efficacy endpoint, related to a decrease in prostate-specigic antigen level of at least 50%, was achieved with all patients. "These Phase II data provide further evidence that ozarelix, most importantly, is well tolerated and effective while demonstrating a unique very fast onset of action," said Jurgen Engel, executive vice president of AEterna Zentaris' global R&D and its chief operating officer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze