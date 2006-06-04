Strong Ph II data for Biogen Idec's BG-12

US drugmaker Biogen Idec has reported positive results from a Phase II study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its oral fumarate drug candidate, BG-12, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.
The multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging, 257-patient study achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating that treatment with BG-12 led to a statistically-significant reduction in the total number of gadolinium-enhancing brain lesions as measured by magnetic resonance imaging with six months of treatment versus placebo.
According to the firm, the data, which were presented at the annual meeting of the European Neurological Society in Lausanne, Switzerland, demonstrate that BG-12 may be a promising oral therapy to treat MS. The firm says it is working with regulatory authorities around the world to determine the next steps in the development of this program.
