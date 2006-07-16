Strong Ph IIa data for Shionogi's obesity drug

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co has reported positive top-line efficacy results from a Phase IIa proof-of-concept trial with S-2367, its internally-discovered drug candidate for obesity and related conditions.

In the Phase IIa trial, S-2367 was administered once-daily to a population of 342 obese subjects across 20 sites in the USA. Overall, the study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically-significant effect in maintaining and continuing weight loss in obese patients. According to the Osaka-based firm, this "validates the concept and utility of S-2367," though the company stressed that a full analysis of the current study data, including secondary efficacy and metabolic parameters, is underway.

Shionogi stated that the agent has a unique mechanism of action: S-2367 blocks receptor binding of neuropeptide Y (NPY), a neurotransmitter involved in regulation of energy balance and food consumption. Levels of NPY are highly elevated in food-deprived subjects, the firm noted.