Strong Ph III data for Merck & Co's Januvia

US drug major Merck & Co says that newly-released Phase III studies presented at the American Diabetes Association's 66th annual scientific sessions demonstrate that Januvia (sitagliptin phosphate), its investigational oral, once-daily medicine for type 2 diabetes, significantly reduced blood sugar (glucose) levels when used as monotherapy or as an add-on treatment to two commonly used therapies (metformin or pioglitazone).

The firm also noted that treatment with the agent improved the function of beta cells, which synthesize and release insulin. In these studies, Januvia had an overall incidence of side effects comparable to placebo and was generally well-tolerated

Merck pointed out that, if approved, Januvia would be the first in a new class of oral drugs - the dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors - that enhance the body's own ability to lower blood sugar when it is elevated.