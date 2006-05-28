Strong Ph III data for UCB's Cimzia

Belgian drugmaker UCB says that new pivotal Phase III trial data presented at the Digestive Disease Week 2006 conference, held in Los Angeles, USA, demonstrate that a significantly greater proportion of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease patients achieved clinical response versus placebo with subcutaneous once-monthly Cimzia (certolizumab pegol, CDP870), its new type of anti-tumor necrosis factor therapy.
According to the Brussels-based firm, the results from the Phase III PRECiSE 1 evaluation show significant clinical effectiveness and tolerability. PRECiSE 1 is the first reported Phase III trial of an anti-TNF in Crohn's extending beyond four weeks, in which eligible patients were randomized at study baseline without pre-selection of responders. The overall PRECiSE clinical trial program anchored UCB's recent regulatory submission packages in both the USA and Europe and represents the largest and broadest patient clinical trial database for a biological treatment ofthis inflammatory bowel disorder.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze