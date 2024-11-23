Strong Rise In Fresenius Sales

German pharmaceuticals and medical technology group Fresenius AG has reported a 20% rise in sales to 969 million Deutschemarks ($626.6 million) for the first half of 1994. However, chairman Gerd Krick noted at the company's annual general meeting that sales trends compared with first-half 1993 were unsatisfactory because of the impact of government cost control legislation.
The dialysis-technology sector expanded by 22%, pharmaceuticals by 10% and intensive medicine and diagnostics by 16%. Foreign sales accounted for 61% of the total compared with 56% in first-half 1993. The 1994 forecast is for group sales to increase 10% over the 1.7 billion marks posted in 1993. Profits are expected to rise more sharply than sales. In 1993, Fresenius group net profit reached 45 million marks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze