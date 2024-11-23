Saturday 23 November 2024

Structure Of Hep C Protease Solved; On Your Marks]

28 October 1996

As biotechnology companies with a key interest in virology, Agouron and Vertex have a lot in common. But even more so last week, as the two firms simultaneously published the three-dimensional atomic structure of hepatitis C virus' NS3 protease, determined by X-ray crystallography. Both papers are published in the October 18 issue of the journal Cell.

Vertex reported some details of the structure at this year's International Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (Marketletter October 7), and both companies are now engaged in a race to develop new inhibitors for HCV. As is usual in these cases, they have reported enough of the detail of the structure to satisfy the demands of peer-review publication, but have left out certain elements that may be helpful to competitors.

There is a desperate need for new drug treatments for HCV, as the only approved drug, interferon alpha, achieves an extremely low rate of viral clearance, with durable responses seen in only 15% of patients or lower. Approaches in drug discovery used to date, such as high-throughput screening of chemical libraries, have yielded little apparent progress. HCV is thought to infect more than 1% of the US population, and is associated with a high rate of persistent, carrier states (70%-85%).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze