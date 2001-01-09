Stryker's OP-1 passes European hurdle

Stryker Corp's OP-1 (osteogenic protein 1) has been recommended forapproval by the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products, setting the product up to become the first biological product to be registered for orthopedic medicine in the EU. OP-1 is licensed to Stryker by Curis and is also under regulatory review in the USA and Australia.
OP-1 is under review for the treatment of non-union of breaks in the tibia bone, of at least nine months' duration, secondary to trauma in skeletally-mature patients. The product is intended for use in cases where a previous treatment with a bone autograft has failed, or the use of an autograft is unfeasible. It acts via the initiation of bone formation through the induction of differentiation in mesenchymal cells, leading to the formation of chondroblasts and osteoblasts, and is administered by direct surgical placement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze