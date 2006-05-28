Study shows atomoxetine's efficacy as ADHD treatment

The results from a recent clinical study suggest that atomoxetine HCL, the active component in Eli Lilly's drug Stattera, significantly improves measures of psychosocial functioning in children and adolescents suffering from anxiety disorders. The data, which was announced at the annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association meeting, held earlier this month, was part of a larger study program which examined the drug's efficacy in the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Analysis of the results revealed that the drug brought about a 39% reduction in hyperactivity and impulsivity, compared to a 4% drop in those patients given placebo. Furthermore, this showed that treated patients saw a significant improvement in overall functioning, as measured using the multidimensional anxiety scale for children.