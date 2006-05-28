Study shows atomoxetine's efficacy as ADHD treatment

The results from a recent clinical study suggest that atomoxetine HCL, the active component in Eli Lilly's drug Stattera, significantly improves measures of psychosocial functioning in children and adolescents suffering from anxiety disorders. The data, which was announced at the annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association meeting, held earlier this month, was part of a larger study program which examined the drug's efficacy in the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Analysis of the results revealed that the drug brought about a 39% reduction in hyperactivity and impulsivity, compared to a 4% drop in those patients given placebo. Furthermore, this showed that treated patients saw a significant improvement in overall functioning, as measured using the multidimensional anxiety scale for children.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze