Study shows the pervasiveness of biotechnology in Europe's economy

The Joint Research Center study "Consequences, Opportunities and Challenges of Modern Biotechnology for Europe," better known as the Biotech for Europe (Bio4EU) review, officially released this month, is the largest study ever of its kind in Europe. The Bio4EU study will be published at a future European Union symposium where the main findings will be presented and discussed, as well as the mid-term review of the EU Strategy on Life Sciences and Biotechnology.

EuropaBio, the EU Association for Bioindustries, welcomes the results of the socio-economic impact study of biotechnology which show the pervasiveness of biotechnology across all major economic sectors in Europe. The study's figures are compelling, the Association says, noting: they confirm that life sciences and biotechnology have grown to be central to several industrial sectors of the EU economy. They also confirm the dramatic contribution of biotechnology to progress in medicine for the benefit of patients despite the continuous rationing of health care practiced by member states.

Some key facts and figures: