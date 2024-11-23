Sugen/ Asta Medica AG anticancer collab

- US company Sugen and Germany's Asta Medica AG have entered into a collaboration for the development and marketing of Sugen anticancer drugs which act at the level of the HER2 and Raf signal-transduction mediators. In exchange for exclusive rights on products developed under the collaboration, Asta will pay Sugen a technology set-up fee ($4 million) as well as funding certain contract services for non-collaboration work, and purchase $9 million of Sugen common stock. In addition, Sugen may receive up to $19 million in milestone payments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze