Sugen/ Asta Medica AG anticancer collab

- US company Sugen and Germany's Asta Medica AG have entered into a collaboration for the development and marketing of Sugen anticancer drugs which act at the level of the HER2 and Raf signal-transduction mediators. In exchange for exclusive rights on products developed under the collaboration, Asta will pay Sugen a technology set-up fee ($4 million) as well as funding certain contract services for non-collaboration work, and purchase $9 million of Sugen common stock. In addition, Sugen may receive up to $19 million in milestone payments.