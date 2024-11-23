Sumitomo Buys Into Cytel In USA

Japanese pharmaceuticals company Sumitomo has acquired an 8% stake in Cytel Corporation in the USA, the latter being a bioventure business company with which it has collaborative deals. The stake Sumitomo has taken is worth $5 million.

The two companies entered into a collaborative agreement in 1991 focussing on research into white blood cell diseases and cancer. The collaborative research has resulted in a new candidate drug, cylexin, reports Pharma Japan. It is Sumitomo's second new candidate drug.