Sunpharm Analogs In Phase I For AIDS

Sunpharm's diethylnorspermine analogs have entered Phase I trials for cancer and AIDS-related diarrhea. The trials will be carried out at the University of Florida, Johns Hopkins University and Roswell Park Cancer Center.
The analogs of DENSPM have been shown in vitro and in vivo to "gain entry into cancer cells due to their structural similarity to polyamines naturally present in human cells," says the company. Once inside the cancer cells, the analogs perform a substitution role for the naturally-occurring polyamines without performing the functions required for cell growth and proliferation. As a result, the cancer cells are unable to grow, notes Sunpharm.
Sunpharm signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Warner-Lambert for exclusive marketing rights of the analogs worldwide, except in Japan. The Japanese rights are sublicensed to Nippon Kayaku.
