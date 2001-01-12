Suven of India places 40M shares with BIL

Indian firm Suven Pharmaceuticals says it will place 40 million equityshares of 250 rupees ($5.35) with Norway's Borregaard Industries Ltd, part of the Orkla group, which has interests in pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and advanced intermediates for use by life sciences companies. The board of Suven, according to the Financial Express reported by India Infoline, has also approved a proposal to issue an additional 60 million equity shares of 10 rupees each, at a price not less than the Indian Securities and Exchange Board's pricing to various investors.
The proceeds are to be used to create manufacturing facilities and upgrade existing units, repayment of debt, acquisitions, investment in R&D and clinical trials.
According to the Financial Express, Suven, which posted sales of 296.7 million rupees and net profit of 79.3 million rupees for the six months ended September 2000, is close to commercializing three intermediates in the anti-AIDS, intravenous products, anesthetic and antihypertensive sector.
