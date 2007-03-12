Svetol cuts BMI and boosts lean mass

Berkem, a French polyphenols specialist, says that a recent study published in the February edition of the journal Phytotherapie shows that its decaffeinated green coffee bean extract, Svetol, reduced body mass index and increased lean mass to fat mass ratio. In the placebo-controlled, double-blind, clinical study a total of 50 participants were enrolled, aged between 19 and 75 years, with a BMI greater than 25. As part of the evaluation, 30 patients were administered a 200mg capsule of Svetol twice a day, while the others received a placebo. After 60 days of treatment, researchers observed a statistically-significant mean reduction in weight of 5.7% (average reduction of 5kg) and an increase in the lean to fat mass ratio of 4%, as compared to only 2.9% and 1.5%, respectively in the placebo group.
