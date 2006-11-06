Friday 22 November 2024

SVR for early responders on Pegasys/Copegus

6 November 2006

Data presented at the 57th annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases suggest that over three-quarters of hepatitis C patients with difficult-to-cure genotypes-1 and -4 who had a rapid response to treatment went on to achieve a sustained virological response following only 24 weeks of treatment with the Roche drugs Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a (40KD)) plus Copegus (ribavirin).

In this study, patients on 180mg once-weekly Pegasys plus a 1,000mg-1,200mg daily dose of Copegus were measured to identify those who were virus-free in the fourth week of treatment. These so-called super-responders were treated for only another 20 weeks, receiving a total of 24 weeks of therapy. Those who had an early virological response, defined as an undetectable viral load or a drop in viral load to less than 1% of pretreatment levels at week 12, were randomized to receive either 48 or 72 weeks of therapy.

Roche noted that 77% of super responders in the study achieved a sustained virological response, which is indicative of a cure. Among those who had an EVR, SVR rates were similar (56% of patients treated for 48 weeks achieved an SVR versus 43% for 72 week therapy). Patients who did not have an EVR were highly unlikely to achieve an SVR (4%) even after 72 weeks.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze