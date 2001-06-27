Sweden's LIF opposes pharmacy dispensing monograph

Sweden's Medical Products Agency has issued a proposal for a revisedmonograph for the dispensing of doses of medicines in pharmacies. Currently, it is possible to dispense daily doses of drugs in pharmacies for up to two weeks for individual patients, with pharmacists giving them information about each medicine prescribed.
However, the new proposal would allow dispensing of doses for hospital wards, and surgeries would be able to stock dispensed doses to give to patients when they leave hospital.
The Swedish drugmakers association LIF is opposed to these changes, saying that such a dose package could contain more than one medicinal product. Also, the proposal does not address the question of how the patient would get relevant information about the different products, it contends.
