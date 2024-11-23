Swedish Health Reform "A Bad Prescription," Says LIF

Proposals for the reform of Sweden's health care system, revealed in a report (HSU 2000) from the Parliamentary Commission, are difficult to understand and are "a bad prescription," according to the Swedish Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry, LIF.
The main purpose of the proposed reforms is a reduction of public spending on drugs. The report states that this means in reality that patients must pay a higher proportion of drug costs, and it is underlined that in a longer perspective, the public costs for medical care and pharmaceuticals must be contained.
Proposed Copayment Fees Amount of Payment Copayment fee 0-500 kroner 100% 501-1000 kroner 50% 1,001-3,500 kroner 10%
