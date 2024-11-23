Swiss Siegfried Group Reorientates

With the aim of responding more effectively to the needs of the international pharmaceutical industry, the Swiss Siegfried Group, which says it had consolidated sales of 283 million Swiss francs ($219.5 million) in 1993, has announced a restructuring of its activities.

Siegfried says that all pharmaceutical subsidiaries in Germany, France and Mexico were sold as of end-1993/spring 1994. "This has decisively strengthened the group," it notes, "which can now concentrate all its resources on the core operations of providing products and services for the pharmaceuticals industry worldwide."

The range offered by Siegfried Chemie to date has included active ingredients and the relevant intermediates for multinational drugmakers, high-quality fine chemicals and generic active ingredients. These are developed and produced at four manufacturing facilities: Zofingen in Switzerland, Carlstadt and Pennsville, New Jersey, in the USA and Taipei in Taiwan.