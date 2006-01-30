Swissmedic approves parallel trade of unpatented drugs

Switzerland's drugs regulatory body Swissmedic has approved the parallel import of unpatented medicines for the first time. Further applications are said to be in the pipeline.

An unnamed company based in Zug has obtained the approval which was confirmed by a Swissmedic spokeswoman. While the approval is the first, the legislation enabling parallel imports of off-patent drugs into Switzerland has been in place since 2002.

The drugs involved are two oral contraceptives, an anti-infectious agent and an analgesic. Swissmedic has said it has about a dozen further applications to review.