Swissmedic warning on fake Tamiflu

The Swiss medicines regulator, Swissmedic has issued a new warning about counterfeit antiviral drugs, sales of which have spiralled over fears of a human pandemic caused by a possible mutation of the H1N5 strain of avian influenza.

Swissmedic specifically warns against imitations of Tamiflu (oseltamivir), an antiviral manufactured by Switzerland's second-largest drugmaker Roche. Recent studies carried out in the regulator's own laboratories shows that a number of Internet-purchased samples of Tamiflu are in fact counterfeits. Many contain a diluted dose of paracetamol, an agent that is completely incapable of treating a flu virus in humans. Similar fakes have been identified in other European countries. Because trusting the counterfeit drugs to treat conditions can be extremely dangerous, not least because the patient does not get proper treatment in time, Swissmedic strongly advises people only to use approved supply sources. In Switzerland, Tamiflu is only supplied by Roche and available only on doctor's prescription.

In the samples seized by the Swiss authorities, the fake Tamiflu was easily identifiable by the absence of the maker's name and the dosage amount, printed on the capsule. Where they are supplied with documentation, these are very clearly false and misleading, there is no expiry date and the packaging usually consists of nothing more than a small plastic bag.