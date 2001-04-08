Synaptic reports progress with depression program

Synaptic Pharmaceuticals has told investors, at the 4th Annual TuckerAnthony Sutro Life Science and Health Care Investor Conference, that it is on track to file an Investigational New Drug application in the fourth quarter of this year for its lead drug candidate for treating depression after clearing several preclinical hurdles.

The drug acts through a G protein-coupled receptor, called SCT-11, which is not targetted by current antidepressant medicines. It has a long duration of action which suggests once-a-day dosing. Synaptic states: "the drug's acute toxicity tests were encouraging." The firm knows the drug is active in animal models of depression and says it will be "ready to apply for testing of the compound in humans" later this year.