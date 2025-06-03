Syndeio Biosciences

Its lead candidate, zelquistinel, is in Phase II trials for major depressive disorder as of Q2 2025, with plans to expand into Alzheimer’s disease. The pipeline also includes early-stage programs for schizophrenia and other synaptopathies.

The company launched with over $90 million in funding from Catalio Capital Management, Innoviva, Tenmile, Luson Bioventures, Palo Santo, and strategic investors AbbVie and Lilly.

Syndeio is led by Co-founder and CEO Derek Small, with scientific guidance from Nobel Laureate Thomas Südhof as Co-chair of the Scientific Advisory Board. The team brings a targeted focus on synapse biology to address the root causes of neurological and psychiatric conditions.