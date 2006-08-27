Synova's Fem-V soon available in Duane Reade Pharmacies

Synova Healthcare says it has increased the distribution of Fem-V, its at-home kit for the diagnosis of vaginal infections, through a deal with Duane Reade, the largest pharmacy chain in the New York metropolitan area. The agreement will see the product reach the shelves of the drug store, which has some 250 branches in the region, in late September.

Stephen King, chairman of of the Synova Healthcare group, said that the distribution agreement constituted a significant achievement for the company, and builds on similar deals with Rite Aid, Happy Harry's stores, as well as Kinney Drug, Lewis Drug and Kerr Drug.