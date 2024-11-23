Synthelabo Denies French Targets For Acquisition

French pharmaceutical company Synthelabo has issued a denial followingthe publication of an article in the French newspaper Les Echos. The article claimed that Herve Guerin, Synthelabo's chairman, said that it was targeting a shortlist of five to six companies, and that two of these are the French firms Pierre Fabre and Beaufour Ipsen.
The newspaper reported Mr Guerin as saying that one or other of these companies would be taken over between now and the end of the century, and that talks have already started with Pierre Fabre.
These two companies have also denied that they are to be acquired by Synthelabo, and the latter has since issued a statement denying that Mr Guerin had made the comments attributed to him in Les Echos implicating Pierre Fabre and Beaufour Ipsen. Les Echos has published a disclaimer from Synthelabo regarding the interview.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze