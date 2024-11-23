Synthelabo Licenses US Prostate Cancer Drug

Synthelabo has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with PraecisPharmaceuticals for a new prostate cancer drug, PPI-149, with rights to market the drug in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and some African countries. The company will also take a $10 million minority stake in Praecis.

The new agreement complements Synthelabo's prostate cancer gene-discovery program with Genset (Marketletter June 17, 1996), which is starting to throw out new drug targets. Including upfront and milestone payments, the total value of the deal could reach $68 million for Massachusetts-based Praecis, which says it plans to retain US rights to the drug.

PPI-149 is a luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonist which is currently in Phase I/II trials in the USA. The drug offers a rapid reduction in the production of testosterone compared to other LHRH antagonists, such as Takeda's Lupron (leuprorelide acetate). PPI-149 minimizes the flare in testosterone levels in the early stages of treatment which can stimulate spread of the cancer, according to Praecis chairman Malcolm Geffer. Testosterone levels are reduced to castration levels within hours, instead of weeks or months with other drugs, he noted.