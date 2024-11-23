Synthelabo Makes Acquisitions From Hoechst

Synthelabo of France is to make two acquisitions from the German Hoechst group. Synthelabo has signed an agreement to acquire from Hoechst the subsidiary Henning Berlin, which specializes in the treatment of thyroid disorders. In another agreement, Synthelabo is buying from Hoechst Marion Roussel the Strasbourg Research Center that belonged to Marion Merrell Dow.

Through the acquisition of Henning Berlin, Synthelabo hopes to achieve sales of over 1 billion French francs ($194.5 million) in Germany from 1997, and will hold a 1% stake in the German market. Henning achieved sales of 275 million francs in 1995, according to Synthelabo. The company said that Henning's products will complement its internal medicine range in Germany. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Meantime, Synthelabo's acquisition of the Strasbourg Research Center from HMR covers all the teams specializing in structural sciences, molecular modelling, high-throughput screening and combinatorial chemistry, as well as corresponding facilities and equipment.