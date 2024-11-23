Synthelabo's "Excellent" Year; Will Acquire Firm

French drugmaker Synthelabo will have an "excellent year" in 1997,according to its president, Herve Guerin, and is currently seeking to acquire a drugmaker in Europe.
Mr Guerin said he expected growth this year to turn out at 12%-13% above the level of 10.4 billion French francs ($1.8 billion) in turnover achieved in 1996, with net margins of around 9.3% of sales.
Pretax profits rose 20% in the first nine months of 1997 to 850 million francs. Sales moved up 13.3% to 8.59 billion francs. Mr Guerin noted that the company had succeeded in reducing its dependence on its traditional markets of France, Germany and the Netherlands, and is now expanding in other European markets, achieving 67% of sales outside France.
