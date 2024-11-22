Synthelabo To Buy German Generic Drugs Firm

France's third largest pharmaceutical company, Synthelabo, has reached agreement to acquire control of Lichtenstein Pharmazeutica GmbH, a German generics company. Synthelabo says this fast-growing company should achieve 1994 sales of over 100 million French francs ($18.4 million), an increase of 25% on the previous year.

This acquisition, according to Synthelabo, complements its activities in Germany, where 1994 sales topped 500 million francs. It will also allow Synthelabo's recently-created generics division to benefit from Lichtenstein's expertise, and give the group access to a portfolio of products of which some may be registered in other European countries. By entering a well-developed and profitable market for generics, Synthelabo says it has confirmed its interest in the development of generics in Europe.