Syrrx acquires assets from Onyx Pharma discovery program

San Diego, USA-based drug discovery company Syrrx has acquired certainassets from the Small Molecules Discovery Program of Onyx Pharmaceuticals. These assets will accelerate Syrrx' drug discovery efforts by bringing additional competencies to its high-throughput structural proteomics platform, the firms note.
Onyx has ended its research efforts for the discovery of novel small molecules to focus on the development of products resulting from its earlier collaborations with Warner-Lambert (now part of Pfizer) and Bayer, and will work on its diversified pipeline of products to treat cancer at the molecular level, using both small molecules and therapeutic viruses.
Gideon Bollag, formerly director of Onyx' Small Molecules Discovery Program, has now joined Syrrx as the director of cellular pharmacology and will be leading the effort to incorporate these assets into Syrrx' drug discovery program.
