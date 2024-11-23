Tacrolimus More Effective Than Cyclosporin

The use of Fujisawa's tacrolimus (formerly FK506) was associated with a significant reduction in acute, refractory and chronic rejection episodes in liver transplantation, according to the results of the European FK506 Multicenter Liver Study Group published in The Lancet (August 13).
In the study, 545 patients were randomized to either tacrolimus plus low-dose corticosteroids or a conventional cyclosporin-based regimen. The analysis was both by intention to treat and by efficacy population.
In the early phase of the study, the median initial intravenous tacrolimus dose administered (0.11mg/kg per day) was 80% greater than that for the main phase (0.06mg/kg). Patients on tacrolimus could be converted from intravenous to oral administration earlier in the postoperative period, say the trialists, because unlike cyclosporin, tacrolimus does not require normal biliary flow for oral absorption. The median was three days for tacrolimus and 12 days for cyclosporin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze