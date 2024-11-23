Taiwan Pharma Industry Optimism

The Taiwan drug industry has been growing at an average annual rate of6.6% during the last few years, and its output is expected to reach a value of NT$67.1 billion ($2.43 billion) in 2005, according to forecasts from the cabinet-level Council for Economic Planning and Development.
In 1990, pharmaceuticals was selected by the government as one of 10 "star" industries, and the industry's output rose during 1990-95 from NT$30 billion to NT$41.3 billion. The CEPD said it was optimistic despite strong foreign competition, because of the high quality of domestic manufacture, government backing and the market potential within the greater Chinese economic sphere.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze