Takeda Expands In The UK

Takeda Chemical Industries of Japan is extending its European clinical research activities in the UK, which are currently organized from the Takeda Euro R&D Center in Frankfurt, Germany.
The company is opening a new UK branch office in this month, in central London. It will have a medical department with a staff of four to six initially, and be responsible for conducting clinical trial studies in the UK and Eire under assignment from and jointly with the Euro R&D Center.
Products currently in development Europe-wide include TCV-116, an angiotensin II receptor antagonist and AO-128, a new antidiabetic agent.
