Takeda Initiates Ph III Synsorb Pk Trials

- Takeda Chemical is sponsoring a Phase III Japanese trial of SynsorbBiotech's Synsorb Pk, for the prevention of serious complications arising from Escherichia coli infections, such as hemolytic uremic syndrome, also known as Hamburger disease. Takeda has marketing and distribution rights to Synsorb Pk in Japan, and is funding all preclinical and clinical trials conducted in that country. The companies expect that both the Japanese and North American trials will be completed by the end of this year.