TAMOXIFEN STUDY RESTARTS IN USA

- An advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration has allowed new patients to enroll in a study of the prophylactic effect of tamoxifen (Zeneca's Nolvadex) in the prevention of breast cancer in healthy women. The study, being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh, was suspended in April after evidence of fraud in another breast cancer trial at the university. In addition, reports began at about the same time of the increased risk of uterine cancer associated with tamoxifen. While the FDA is not expected to block the trial, it will monitor it to ensure that researchers properly inform women about the risks involved.
