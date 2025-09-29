Tamsulosin Launched In France

Yamanouchi and partner Boehringer Ingelheim have launched their prostate-selective alpha1 blocker tamsulosin in France, as Omix LP and Josir LP respectively. The products, indicated for the treatment of benign prostatic hypertrophy, come in boxes of 30 gel capsules at a cost of 187.20 French francs ($36.19) per pack. They are 35% reimbursable through French social security.
Tamsulosin is pending approval in the USA, and has already been cleared in several other countries, including Japan, Holland, Denmark, Finland and the UK.
