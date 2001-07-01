Tanzania: free Viramune for pregnant women

The government of Tanzania has announced that, starting this month, itwill distribute Boehringer Ingelheim's antiretroviral drug Viramune (nevirapine) free to HIV-positive pregnant women for a period of five years, reports the Xinhua news agency.
A pilot study in four referral hospitals in the country had found that use of the drug had reduced mother-to-child transmission of the virus by 60% and, as a result, the drug would now be administered through regional hospitals, according to Hussein Ali Mwinyi, the Deputy Minister for Health.
