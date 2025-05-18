Sunday 18 May 2025

Targeted Radiopharmaceuticals Summit US

29 July 202531 July 2025
San Diego, CAHyatt Regency La Jolla
This event serves as a comprehensive platform for stakeholders in the radiopharmaceutical industry, including professionals from discovery, clinical development, and supply chain sectors.

The 2025 summit is expected to convene over 275 global stakeholders and feature more than 50 world-class speakers from leading organizations such as Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ratio Therapeutics, Alpha-9 Oncology, AdvanCell, Mariana Oncology, and Abdera Therapeutics. The event will focus on advancing radiopharmaceutical development through three dedicated content tracks: Discovery & Preclinical, Translational & Early Stage Clinical, and Supply Chain & Late Stage Clinical. 

Attendees can look forward to in-depth discussions on novel targeting molecules, strategies for successful clinical translation, and solutions to isotope supply challenges. The summit also offers extensive networking opportunities, including interactive roundtables and panel discussions, aimed at fostering collaborations and sharing strategic insights within the field.

