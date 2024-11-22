Taxol Receives CPMP Recommendation

The European Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products has recommended that Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitaxel) should be approved for metastatic breast cancer in patients who have failed or are not candidates for standard anthracycline-containing therapy.
Although the CPMP recommendation applies to all member countries of the European Union, additional information or clarifications requested can reflect the differences in each country, notes the company.
The UK Medicines Control Agency, for example, has indicated to B-MS that it wishes to clear certain points before approving the metastatic breast cancer indication for the drug.
