Taxotere Effective In Breast Cancer

The results of two multicenter Phase II trials carried out in the USA have shown that Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Taxotere (docetaxel) is active in the treatment of patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer resistant to anthracycline therapy. The data was presented at the 2nd European Congress of Senology in Vienna, Austria, on October 7.

The overall response rate was 55%, the median duration of response was 27 weeks and the median time to response was 20 weeks, all of which are superior to the single-agent and combination regimens commonly used in these patients.

A total of 83 patients received 100mg/m2 docetaxel administered as a one-hour infusion once every three weeks. Of these patients, 40 received a premedication regimen consisting of diphenhydramine 50mg 30 minutes before docetaxel treatment plus dexamethasone 8mg for five days beginning one day prior to the infusion. 24 received diphenhydramine only and 19 received no premedication.