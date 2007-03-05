Friday 22 November 2024

Taxotere's efficacy in prostate cancer shown

5 March 2007

French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis says that updated analysis of data from a Phase III trial indicates that Taxotere (docetaxel) reduces the risk of death in patients with advanced prostate cancer. The findings, which were presented at the Amercian Society of Clinical Oncology's Prostate Cancer Symposium in Orlando, Florida (see also page 19), confirm the results of an analysis conducted in 2003.

The TAX 327 trial, which was a randomized, non-blinded assessment that ran from March 2000 to June 2002, enrolled 1,006 men with metastatic hormone refractory prostate cancer. Subjects were divided into one of three groups, receiving either: a 75mg/m2 infusion of Taxotere every three weeks; 30mg/m2 per week for five out of every six weeks; or 12mg/m2 of mitoxantrone. In addition, patients were provided with 5mg of oral prednisone on a twice-daily basis.

The most recent analysis of the results shows that patients who received combined Taxotere and prednisone on a threeweekly basis achieved a median survival time of 19.3 months, compared with the 16.3 month average survival observed in the mitoxantrone plus prednisone group. The firm explained that this equates to a 21% reduction in the risk of death in the Taxotere plus prednisone-treated cohort.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze